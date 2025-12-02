Steel Knight 25: 3rd MAW establishes Spoke

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, establish an expeditionary aviation spoke at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, California, during Steel Knight 25, Dec. 2, 2025. The spoke allows 3rd MAW to project aviation power forward by providing the Aviation Ground Support infrastructure such as fuel, ordnance, maintenance, and communications capabilities needed to support distributed operations across the battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)