U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, establish an expeditionary aviation spoke at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, California, during Steel Knight 25, Dec. 2, 2025. The spoke allows 3rd MAW to project aviation power forward by providing the Aviation Ground Support infrastructure such as fuel, ordnance, maintenance, and communications capabilities needed to support distributed operations across the battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 21:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988461
|VIRIN:
|251202-M-QY860-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111412244
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Steel Knight 25: 3rd MAW establishes Spoke, by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
