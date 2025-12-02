U.S. Army Soldiers from the Kennesaw-based 277th Maintenance Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, returned to Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia after completing a rotation supporting Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB) Dec. 2, 2025. The welcome home ceremony honored and recognized their sacrifice and dedication to duty during JTF-SB. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 16:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988442
|VIRIN:
|251202-A-KE355-2536
|Filename:
|DOD_111412023
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 277th Maintenance Company Soldiers Return from Southern Border Mission (B-Roll), by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
