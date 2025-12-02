Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    277th Maintenance Company Soldiers Return from Southern Border Mission (B-Roll)

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Kennesaw-based 277th Maintenance Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, returned to Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia after completing a rotation supporting Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB) Dec. 2, 2025. The welcome home ceremony honored and recognized their sacrifice and dedication to duty during JTF-SB. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 16:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988442
    VIRIN: 251202-A-KE355-2536
    Filename: DOD_111412023
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US

    Georgia Army National Guard
    277th Maintenance Company
    78th Troop Command
    GaDOD

