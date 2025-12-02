War Veterans Meet a Medal of Honor Recipient (Open Captions)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Korean and Vietnam War veterans and guardians with Honor Flight Arizona visit the Maryland National Guard's headquarters at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore to meet U.S. Army retired Col. Paris Davis, a Medal of Honor recipient, MDNG leadership, and Ed Rothstein, acting secretary, Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families, on Nov. 6, 2025. HFA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing veterans to Washington to visit the memorials to the wars in which they served. (Video by Chazz Kibler)