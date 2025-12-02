War Veterans Meet a Medal of Honor Recipient

Korean and Vietnam War veterans and guardians with Honor Flight Arizona visit the Maryland National Guard's headquarters at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore to meet U.S. Army retired Col. Paris Davis, a Medal of Honor recipient, MDNG leadership, and Ed Rothstein, acting secretary, Maryland Department of Veterans and Military Families, on Nov. 6, 2025. HFA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing veterans to Washington to visit the memorials to the wars in which they served. (Video by Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 16:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988436
|VIRIN:
|251106-A-OV020-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111411968
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
