    CCHS NJROTC AREA MANAGER INSPECTION (AMI)

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    CCHS NJROTC AREA MANAGER INSPECTION (AMI) ON 13 NOVEMBER 2025
    Located at CCHS, Fallon, NV
    Inspection, in-place drill, Pass-in-Review, Armed Drill team performance located in the main gymnasium. Photos with Cadets.

    This is just a video as a guest parent on my Moto Mobile and my Old Camcorder. If there are any issues, please let me know.

    Made the video to fit on a data DVD.
    Register at DVIDS for downloads.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 16:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988435
    VIRIN: 251202-N-KF756-5187
    Filename: DOD_111411965
    Length: 00:54:37
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCHS NJROTC AREA MANAGER INSPECTION (AMI), by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NJROTC
    cadet
    NROTC
    NAWDC
    JROTC
    NETC

