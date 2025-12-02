video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988435" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CCHS NJROTC AREA MANAGER INSPECTION (AMI) ON 13 NOVEMBER 2025

Located at CCHS, Fallon, NV

Inspection, in-place drill, Pass-in-Review, Armed Drill team performance located in the main gymnasium. Photos with Cadets.



This is just a video as a guest parent on my Moto Mobile and my Old Camcorder. If there are any issues, please let me know.



Made the video to fit on a data DVD.

Register at DVIDS for downloads.