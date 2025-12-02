Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grays Harbor Rescue

    GRAYS HARBOR CITY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    A Coast Guard Air Station Astoria aircrew hoists four fishermen from a sinking fishing vessel off Grays Harbor, Washington, Nov. 17, 2025. The aircrew safely transported all four survivors to Air Station Astoria for higher care. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
