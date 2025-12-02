Grays Harbor Rescue

A Coast Guard Air Station Astoria aircrew hoists four fishermen from a sinking fishing vessel off Grays Harbor, Washington, Nov. 17, 2025. The aircrew safely transported all four survivors to Air Station Astoria for higher care. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988434
|VIRIN:
|251117-O-G0213-2005
|PIN:
|251117
|Filename:
|DOD_111411958
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|GRAYS HARBOR CITY, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.