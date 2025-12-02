Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFWERX Spark - TacHub

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Matthew C Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christepher Hoff, TacHub integration lead, showcases TacHub during the AFWERX Spark Street exhibit at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 22–24, 2025. TacHub solves the challenge of disparate communication systems by consolidating classified voice, video, and data with standard radio frequencies to establish rapid command and control for nuclear response and humanitarian missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 15:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988427
    VIRIN: 251125-F-CA439-1001
    Filename: DOD_111411871
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFWERX Spark - TacHub, by Matthew C Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    AFA
    AFwerX
    AFWERX Spark

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download