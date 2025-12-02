AFWERX Spark - TacHub

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christepher Hoff, TacHub integration lead, showcases TacHub during the AFWERX Spark Street exhibit at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 22–24, 2025. TacHub solves the challenge of disparate communication systems by consolidating classified voice, video, and data with standard radio frequencies to establish rapid command and control for nuclear response and humanitarian missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)