U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christepher Hoff, TacHub integration lead, showcases TacHub during the AFWERX Spark Street exhibit at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 22–24, 2025. TacHub solves the challenge of disparate communication systems by consolidating classified voice, video, and data with standard radio frequencies to establish rapid command and control for nuclear response and humanitarian missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 15:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988427
|VIRIN:
|251125-F-CA439-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111411871
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFWERX Spark - TacHub, by Matthew C Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.