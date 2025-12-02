AFWERX Spark - Roving Autonomous Vehicle for Extended Networks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Sabo, 375th Air Mobility Wing innovation superintendent, showcases RAVEN, short for Roving Autonomous Vehicle for Extended Networks, during the AFWERX Spark Street exhibit at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 22–24, 2025. RAVEN solves the problem of bulky, slow-setup expeditionary communication equipment by providing rapidly deployable, autonomously dispersed mesh network rovers for enhanced connectivity and immediate interconnectivity of assets on remote outposts. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)