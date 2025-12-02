U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Sabo, 375th Air Mobility Wing innovation superintendent, showcases RAVEN, short for Roving Autonomous Vehicle for Extended Networks, during the AFWERX Spark Street exhibit at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 22–24, 2025. RAVEN solves the problem of bulky, slow-setup expeditionary communication equipment by providing rapidly deployable, autonomously dispersed mesh network rovers for enhanced connectivity and immediate interconnectivity of assets on remote outposts. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 14:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988419
|VIRIN:
|251124-F-CA439-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111411776
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFWERX Spark - Roving Autonomous Vehicle for Extended Networks, by Matthew C Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.