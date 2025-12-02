Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFWERX Spark - Roving Autonomous Vehicle for Extended Networks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Matthew C Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Sabo, 375th Air Mobility Wing innovation superintendent, showcases RAVEN, short for Roving Autonomous Vehicle for Extended Networks, during the AFWERX Spark Street exhibit at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 22–24, 2025. RAVEN solves the problem of bulky, slow-setup expeditionary communication equipment by providing rapidly deployable, autonomously dispersed mesh network rovers for enhanced connectivity and immediate interconnectivity of assets on remote outposts. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 14:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988419
    VIRIN: 251124-F-CA439-1001
    Filename: DOD_111411776
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFWERX Spark - Roving Autonomous Vehicle for Extended Networks, by Matthew C Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    AFA
    AFwerX
    AFWERX USAF
    AFWERX Spark

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download