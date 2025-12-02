Action Shooting Team Trains ITG Instructors on Practical Shooting Skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Action Shooting Team conduct performance-focused pistol training with instructors from the Instructor Training Group on Nov. 25, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia. The session introduced competition-based techniques to improve speed, accuracy, and subconscious weapons handling, enabling ITG personnel to incorporate these methods into marksmanship training for Soldiers across the Army.



(Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)