    Action Shooting Team Trains ITG Instructors on Practical Shooting Skills

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Action Shooting Team conduct performance-focused pistol training with instructors from the Instructor Training Group on Nov. 25, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia. The session introduced competition-based techniques to improve speed, accuracy, and subconscious weapons handling, enabling ITG personnel to incorporate these methods into marksmanship training for Soldiers across the Army.

    (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988392
    VIRIN: 251125-A-LY216-1001
    Filename: DOD_111411402
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Action Shooting Team Trains ITG Instructors on Practical Shooting Skills, by SFC Timothy Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    lethality
    Marksmanship

