Action Shooting Team Trains ITG Instructors on Practical Shooting Skills

Soldiers from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Action Shooting Team conduct performance-focused pistol training with instructors from the Instructor Training Group on Nov. 25, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia. The session introduced competition-based techniques to improve speed, accuracy, and subconscious weapons handling, enabling ITG personnel to incorporate these methods into marksmanship training for Soldiers across the Army.
(Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hamlin)
