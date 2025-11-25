Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YPG Combined Federal Campaign 2025

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    On Giving Tuesday, YPG Combined Federal Campaign Manager Jim Stickney encourages the workforce to consider support. Just text the word ‘GIVE’ to 232669.

