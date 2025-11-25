Alpha Company Senior Drill Instructor Speech

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988381" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christian Wright, a drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, recites the senior drill instructor speech during pick up on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Nov. 21, 2025. On pick up day new recruits meet the drill instructors who will train them throughout their 13 weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Jaden Beardsley)