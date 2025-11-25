Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Senior Drill Instructor Speech

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christian Wright, a drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, recites the senior drill instructor speech during pick up on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Nov. 21, 2025. On pick up day new recruits meet the drill instructors who will train them throughout their 13 weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Jaden Beardsley)

    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company Senior Drill Instructor Speech, by LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

