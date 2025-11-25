U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Christian Wright, a drill instructor with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, recites the senior drill instructor speech during pick up on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., Nov. 21, 2025. On pick up day new recruits meet the drill instructors who will train them throughout their 13 weeks of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 09:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988381
|VIRIN:
|251121-M-BA951-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111411258
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alpha Company Senior Drill Instructor Speech, by LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS
