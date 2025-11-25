U.S. Soldiers assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Public Health Command Europe, participate in a ruck march and land navigation course during the North Knight of the Year competition, at the Medical Simulation Training Center, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldiers mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 09:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988379
|VIRIN:
|251124-A-DT978-2004
|Filename:
|DOD_111411246
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, North Knight Ruck March and Land Nav Course, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
