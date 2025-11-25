Expert skill meets lethal precision; Soldiers rise to the challenge at E3B
Soldiers sharpened their combat edge during Expert Soldier, Infantryman, and Field Medical Badge (E3B) training at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany. Led by the 2d Cavalry Regiment, the rigorous testing began last week and pushes participants through demanding warfighting tasks designed to build lethal, disciplined formations. Events include the expert fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, weapons qualification, medical and patrol procedures, and culminating with a 12 mile ruck march. The evaluation hones Soldiers’ tactical proficiency, battlefield communication, and cohesive execution under stress, ensuring they are prepared to fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
