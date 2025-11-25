U.S. Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, conduct their Artillery Gunnery Table VI qualifications using the U.S. Army M109A7 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer. The artillery tables outline how field artillery units at all levels are certified and qualified, helping commanders provide effective fire support in global combat operations while maintaining the posture and readiness required to field combat-effective formations capable of rapid deployment and playing a pivotal role in the defense of NATO’s Eastern Flank.
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 09:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988369
|VIRIN:
|251129-Z-NV643-1010
|PIN:
|251129-B
|Filename:
|DOD_111411052
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers conduct the Artillery Gunnery Table VI, by PFC Gabriel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.