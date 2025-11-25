Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct the Artillery Gunnery Table VI

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    11.28.2025

    Video by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, conduct their Artillery Gunnery Table VI qualifications using the U.S. Army M109A7 Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzer. The artillery tables outline how field artillery units at all levels are certified and qualified, helping commanders provide effective fire support in global combat operations while maintaining the posture and readiness required to field combat-effective formations capable of rapid deployment and playing a pivotal role in the defense of NATO’s Eastern Flank.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 09:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988369
    VIRIN: 251129-Z-NV643-1010
    PIN: 251129-B
    Filename: DOD_111411052
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: ADAZI, LV

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers conduct the Artillery Gunnery Table VI, by PFC Gabriel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    100mpad
    2-82 Field Artillery Regiment
    Stronger Together
    EDFL

