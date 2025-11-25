U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), and AFRICOM senior leaders, conduct a series of high-level visits to Africa with stops in Ethiopia, Somaliland and Puntland, Nov. 23-27, 2025. The visits were part of an East Africa trip aimed to strengthen America’s strategic approach to confronting terrorism through mutual engagement, stronger cooperation, and aligned security priorities.
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 06:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988368
|VIRIN:
|251127-A-CK565-7124
|Filename:
|DOD_111411049
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SO
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, U.S. Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia, Somaliland and Puntland, by SFC Kenneth Tucceri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
