U.S. Africa Command conducts a series of high-level visits to Africa, with stops in Ethiopia, Somaliland and Puntland

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), and AFRICOM senior leaders, conduct a series of high-level visits to Africa with stops in Ethiopia, Somaliland and Puntland, Nov. 23-27, 2025. The visits were part of an East Africa trip aimed to strengthen America’s strategic approach to confronting terrorism through mutual engagement, stronger cooperation, and aligned security priorities.