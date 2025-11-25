Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) commander, visits Ethiopia for series of high-level meetings.

    ETHIOPIA

    11.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), and AFRICOM senior leaders meet with Field Marshal Birhanu Jula Gelelcha, chief of defense of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, and other Ethiopian military leaders in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov. 25, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 06:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988367
    VIRIN: 251125-A-CK565-1946
    Filename: DOD_111411025
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: ET

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) commander, visits Ethiopia for series of high-level meetings., by SFC Kenneth Tucceri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

