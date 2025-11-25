U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), and AFRICOM senior leaders meet with Field Marshal Birhanu Jula Gelelcha, chief of defense of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, and other Ethiopian military leaders in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov. 25, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 06:27
|Location:
|ET
This work, U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) commander, visits Ethiopia for series of high-level meetings., by SFC Kenneth Tucceri
