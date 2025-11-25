Ferocious Falcon 6 Demonstration B-Roll

Military personnel from the U.S., Qatar, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey and France attend an exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 demonstration in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen Derek France was the service lead for the demonstration and met with his counterparts from multiple nations. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|11.20.2025
|12.02.2025 06:24
