    Ferocious Falcon 6 Demonstration B-Roll

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Military personnel from the U.S., Qatar, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey and France attend an exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 demonstration in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen Derek France was the service lead for the demonstration and met with his counterparts from multiple nations. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.02.2025 06:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988363
    VIRIN: 251120-F-PQ421-6238
    Filename: DOD_111410791
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ferocious Falcon 6 Demonstration B-Roll, by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

