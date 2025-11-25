Ferocious Falcon 6 Demonstration B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military personnel from the U.S., Qatar, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey and France attend an exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 demonstration in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 20, 2025. U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen Derek France was the service lead for the demonstration and met with his counterparts from multiple nations. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)