Ferocious Falcon 6 Seminar B-Roll

Military personnel from the U.S., Qatar, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey and France attend the exercise Ferocious Falcon 6 Senior Leader Seminar in Doha, Qatar, Nov. 19, 2025. Ferocious Falcon 6 is a biennial, Qatar-hosted multinational joint exercise designed to enhance lethality and combat efficiency among U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2025 06:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988361
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-PQ421-5273
|Filename:
|DOD_111410784
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|DOHA, QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
