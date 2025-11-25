US Navy Lieutenant Jeunesse Garces holiday greeting for friends and family in Lakewood, California. Video taken by the student broadcasters of Kadena Middle School Student Productions in Okinawa, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 23:04
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|988346
|VIRIN:
|251110-O-OB497-8953
|Filename:
|DOD_111410592
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|LAKEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|LAKEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Lieutenant Jeunesse Garces Holiday Greeting, by Samy Fineman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.