    Air Force completes airbridge during JPMRC

    HILO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and the 25th Infantry Division participate in an airbridge during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 25-01 at Hilo International Airport, Hilo, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2025. Exercise JPMRC 26-01 is a large-scale joint and multinational exercise designed to train units and leaders in the region’s complex and austere jungle, arctic, and archipelago environments, replicating real-world conditions. JPMRC is a key way the Army contributes to Integrated Deterrence and regional security in the Indo-Pacific, training thousands of combat credible forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 18:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988332
    VIRIN: 251108-F-JA727-1001
    Filename: DOD_111410396
    Length: 00:07:19
    Location: HILO, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force completes airbridge during JPMRC, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JPMRC

