Air Force completes airbridge during JPMRC

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division and the 25th Infantry Division participate in an airbridge during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) 25-01 at Hilo International Airport, Hilo, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2025. Exercise JPMRC 26-01 is a large-scale joint and multinational exercise designed to train units and leaders in the region’s complex and austere jungle, arctic, and archipelago environments, replicating real-world conditions. JPMRC is a key way the Army contributes to Integrated Deterrence and regional security in the Indo-Pacific, training thousands of combat credible forces in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 18:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988332
|VIRIN:
|251108-F-JA727-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111410396
|Length:
|00:07:19
|Location:
|HILO, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
