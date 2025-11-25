1st Armored Division Leaders Rally with Iron Heroes – Go Army, Beat Navy

FORT BLISS, Texas – The 1st Armored Division commander and command sergeant major joined the Iron Heroes on the field to deliver a powerful message of pride and unity for the Army–Navy Game. This video features Soldiers of the Iron Division standing strong together as they send one clear message to the Corps and the force: Go Army, Beat Navy.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 18:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988325
|VIRIN:
|251121-A-YG558-4111
|Filename:
|DOD_111410224
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
