1st Armored Division Leaders Rally with Iron Heroes – Go Army, Beat Navy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988325" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT BLISS, Texas – The 1st Armored Division commander and command sergeant major joined the Iron Heroes on the field to deliver a powerful message of pride and unity for the Army–Navy Game. This video features Soldiers of the Iron Division standing strong together as they send one clear message to the Corps and the force: Go Army, Beat Navy.