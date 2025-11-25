Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Armored Division Leaders Rally with Iron Heroes – Go Army, Beat Navy

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey, Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen and Sgt. Marquis McCants

    1st Armored Division

    FORT BLISS, Texas – The 1st Armored Division commander and command sergeant major joined the Iron Heroes on the field to deliver a powerful message of pride and unity for the Army–Navy Game. This video features Soldiers of the Iron Division standing strong together as they send one clear message to the Corps and the force: Go Army, Beat Navy.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 18:08
    Location: TEXAS, US

