U.S. Navy Sailors and FITBOSS workout in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Nov. 25, 2025. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Malina Davy)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988321
|VIRIN:
|251125-N-PT073-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111410163
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations, by SN Malina Davy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
