    Civil Affairs 'Come and Take It' Combat Readiness Competition

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez 

    95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne)

    Fort Bragg, NC – At the recent annual 96th Civil Affairs Battalion’s (Special Operations) (Airborne) 'Come and Take It' combat readiness competition, Civil Affairs soldiers demonstrated professionalism, focus, and composure while reinforcing their essential combat skills and sharpening their proficiency to operate in any environment. It is competitions like this that sharpen Civil Affairs' readiness and lethality to prepare in competition, react in crisis, and perform in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez)(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 16:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988320
    VIRIN: 251009-A-LP289-1001
    Filename: DOD_111410161
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Affairs 'Come and Take It' Combat Readiness Competition, by SGT Kiara Irizarry Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

