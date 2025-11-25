Civil Affairs 'Come and Take It' Combat Readiness Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Bragg, NC – At the recent annual 96th Civil Affairs Battalion’s (Special Operations) (Airborne) 'Come and Take It' combat readiness competition, Civil Affairs soldiers demonstrated professionalism, focus, and composure while reinforcing their essential combat skills and sharpening their proficiency to operate in any environment. It is competitions like this that sharpen Civil Affairs' readiness and lethality to prepare in competition, react in crisis, and perform in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez)(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez)