Civil Affairs 'Come and Take It' Combat Readiness Competition

Fort Bragg, NC – At the recent annual 96th Civil Affairs Battalion’s (Special Operations) (Airborne) 'Come and Take It' combat readiness competition, Civil Affairs soldiers demonstrated professionalism, focus, and composure while reinforcing their essential combat skills and sharpening their proficiency to operate in any environment. It is competitions like this that sharpen Civil Affairs' readiness and lethality to prepare in competition, react in crisis, and perform in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez)(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kiara Irizarry Perez)
