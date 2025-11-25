Air Force Drill Team commemorates 75 years

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team commemorates its 75th anniversary with a teaser video at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Dec. 1, 2025. For 75 years, the Drill Team has promoted the Air Force mission by showcasing drill performances at public and military venues to recruit future Airmen, retain top talent, and inspire Americans. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)