Air Force Drill Team commemorates 75 years

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team commemorates its 75th anniversary with a teaser video at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Dec. 1, 2025. For 75 years, the Drill Team has promoted the Air Force mission by showcasing drill performances at public and military venues to recruit future Airmen, retain top talent, and inspire Americans. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 15:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988317
|VIRIN:
|251127-F-TO650-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111410145
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
