Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Drill Team commemorates 75 years

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team commemorates its 75th anniversary with a teaser video at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Dec. 1, 2025. For 75 years, the Drill Team has promoted the Air Force mission by showcasing drill performances at public and military venues to recruit future Airmen, retain top talent, and inspire Americans. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Geneva Nguyen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 15:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988317
    VIRIN: 251127-F-TO650-1001
    Filename: DOD_111410145
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Drill Team commemorates 75 years, by A1C Geneva Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drill team
    US Air Force Honor Guard
    Honor Guard
    DT75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download