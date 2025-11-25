Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moment of Silence at McLaughlin ANGB

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Soldiers and Airmen with the West Virginia National Guard gather for a moment of silence in honor of U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia, Dec. 1, 2025. Both West Virginia Guardsmen were serving on the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission and were wounded in a shooting near the Farragut Square Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988313
    VIRIN: 251201-Z-QM802-1001
    Filename: DOD_111410120
    Length: 00:07:21
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moment of Silence at McLaughlin ANGB, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

