Moment of Silence at McLaughlin ANGB

Soldiers and Airmen with the West Virginia National Guard gather for a moment of silence in honor of U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia, Dec. 1, 2025. Both West Virginia Guardsmen were serving on the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission and were wounded in a shooting near the Farragut Square Metro Station in Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)
12.01.2025
12.01.2025
B-Roll
|Location:
CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
