    Unified Command responds to One Henry Hudson Fire

    SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Roberto Nieves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Lt. Cmdr. Mark Leahey, Operations Section Chief for the One Henry Hudson fire incident, speaks on air quality monitoring for this response at San Pedro, California, Nov. 25, 2025. A unified command was established, consisting of the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Coast Guard, and the L.A. Port Police, which was stood up to respond to this incident when the fire started Friday night. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Roberto Nieves)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 15:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 988312
    VIRIN: 251125-G-DF772-1001
    Filename: DOD_111410117
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SAN PEDRO, CALIFORNIA, US

