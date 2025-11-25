Unified Command responds to One Henry Hudson Fire

Lt. Cmdr. Mark Leahey, Operations Section Chief for the One Henry Hudson fire incident, speaks on air quality monitoring for this response at San Pedro, California, Nov. 25, 2025. A unified command was established, consisting of the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Coast Guard, and the L.A. Port Police, which was stood up to respond to this incident when the fire started Friday night. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Roberto Nieves)
