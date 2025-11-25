Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.24.2025

    Video by Seaman Shepard Fosdyke Jackson 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Apprentice Jackson Kwansy conducts maintenance on an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 117, in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Nov. 24, 2025. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Shepard Fosdyke-Jackson)

    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations, by SN Shepard Fosdyke Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN72
    ABECSG2526

