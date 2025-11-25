Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA - Disposition Services, Creating a DLA RTD Want List

    BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Abraham Essenmacher 

    DLA Disposition Services

    All reutilization customers are encouraged to utilize the customer want list, which allows the system to automatically search for property in the DLA Disposition Services inventory. Property searches can be filtered by National Stock Number (NSN), Federal Supply Class (FSC), item name, or other values. By taking advantage of a want list, reutilization customers can automatically be notified of when property becomes available via email.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 14:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988272
    VIRIN: 251125-D-D0441-1001
    PIN: 505940DD
    Filename: DOD_111409689
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA - Disposition Services, Creating a DLA RTD Want List, by Abraham Essenmacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DLA, Disposition Services

