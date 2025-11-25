DLA - Disposition Services, Creating a DLA RTD Want List

All reutilization customers are encouraged to utilize the customer want list, which allows the system to automatically search for property in the DLA Disposition Services inventory. Property searches can be filtered by National Stock Number (NSN), Federal Supply Class (FSC), item name, or other values. By taking advantage of a want list, reutilization customers can automatically be notified of when property becomes available via email.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 14:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|988272
|VIRIN:
|251125-D-D0441-1001
|PIN:
|505940DD
|Filename:
|DOD_111409689
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
|Hometown:
|BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
