Staff Sgt. Aaron Holmes and Senior Airman Erika Gustafson, showcase their Optical Drone Detection System during the AFWERX Spark Street exhibit at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 22–24, 2025. Senior Department of the Air Force leaders, including Secretary of the Air Force Dr. Troy Meink, visited the display as the team demonstrated how the computer-vision-based system identifies small unmanned aircraft in contested environments. Following the event, both Airmen were offered commissioning opportunities through the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program in recognition of their innovation and contributions. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 14:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988270
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-CA439-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111409652
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFWERX Spark - Optical Drone Detection System, by Matthew C Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.