    AFWERX Spark - Optical Drone Detection System

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Video by Matthew C Clouse 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Staff Sgt. Aaron Holmes and Senior Airman Erika Gustafson, showcase their Optical Drone Detection System during the AFWERX Spark Street exhibit at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 22–24, 2025. Senior Department of the Air Force leaders, including Secretary of the Air Force Dr. Troy Meink, visited the display as the team demonstrated how the computer-vision-based system identifies small unmanned aircraft in contested environments. Following the event, both Airmen were offered commissioning opportunities through the Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program in recognition of their innovation and contributions. (U.S. Air Force video by Matthew Clouse)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 14:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988270
    VIRIN: 251119-F-CA439-1001
    Filename: DOD_111409652
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    SPARK
    AFA
    AFwerX
    AFWERX. USAF
    AFWERX Spark

