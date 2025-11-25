Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA - Disposition Services, Special Handling Procedures in DDSR

    BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2025

    DLA is responsible for disposal of excess Department of Defense personal property, foreign excess personal property, scrap, hazardous waste, and property requiring demilitarization.

    This Website supplements the requirements of the DOD 4160.21, Defense Materiel Disposition Manual Volumes 1 &2 (date published TBD) and contains the disposal procedures and instructions for property that requires special handling, and disposal procedures for hazardous materiel.

