    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Day 1

    PANAMA

    11.28.2025

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the United States Marine Corps and Panamanian security services participate in the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course survival scenarios at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Nov. 28, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 12:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988254
    VIRIN: 251128-A-DL184-4235
    Filename: DOD_111409324
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Day 1, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Panama
    interoperability
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course
    JCSG-P

