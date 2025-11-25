U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Battle of Fallujah objective during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 24, 2025. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event that tests everything the Recruits have learned during their 13-week recruit training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 10:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988227
|VIRIN:
|251124-M-UA605-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111409065
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta Company Crucible (B-Roll), by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.