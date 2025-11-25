Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Crucible (B-Roll)

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Battle of Fallujah objective during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 26, 2025. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event that tests everything the Recruits have learned during their 13-week recruit training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    Crucible
    Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island
    Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion

