    Aviano Dorms "Wyvern Wellness" Room/ Ribbon Cutting Event

    AVIANO, ITALY

    11.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the 31st Fighter Wing’s first dorm wellness room at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 26, 2025. The wellness room was created through a collaboration between Airman Dorm Leaders and the 31 FW Chaplain Corp to provide a dedicated space for chaplain, Military Family Life Counselor and True North services to support dorm residents. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 09:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988219
    VIRIN: 251126-F-EM016-9192
    Filename: DOD_111409001
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: AVIANO, IT

    Ribboncutting
    31FW
    Avianodorms
    WyvernWellness

