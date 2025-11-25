Aviano Dorms "Wyvern Wellness" Room/ Ribbon Cutting Event

U.S. Air Force Airmen gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the 31st Fighter Wing’s first dorm wellness room at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 26, 2025. The wellness room was created through a collaboration between Airman Dorm Leaders and the 31 FW Chaplain Corp to provide a dedicated space for chaplain, Military Family Life Counselor and True North services to support dorm residents. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 09:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988219
|VIRIN:
|251126-F-EM016-9192
|Filename:
|DOD_111409001
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
