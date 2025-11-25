Aviano Dorms "Wyvern Wellness" Room/ Ribbon Cutting Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the 31st Fighter Wing’s first dorm wellness room at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 26, 2025. The wellness room was created through a collaboration between Airman Dorm Leaders and the 31 FW Chaplain Corp to provide a dedicated space for chaplain, Military Family Life Counselor and True North services to support dorm residents. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)