    PM EW&C Mission Video

    11.20.2025

    Video by Shawn Nesaw and Christopher Nwagbara

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Project Manager Electronic Warfare & Cyber (PM EW&C) is a subordinate organization to Capability Program Executive – Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (CPE IEW&S) (formerly Program Executive Office – IEW&S). PM EW&C develops, fields and sustains integrated Electromagnetic Warfare (EW), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), and Space capabilities for the Army, Joint Services, Allies, and international partners. Notable programs in the portfolio include Terrestrial Layer System (TLS) Manpack, Spectrum Situational Awareness System (S2AS), Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool (EWPMT)-X, and Terrestrial Layer System – Echelons Above Brigade (TLS EAB).

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 09:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988217
    Filename: DOD_111408977
    Length: 00:01:31
    Electronic Warfare
    EW
    Electromagnetic Spectrum
    CPE IEW&S

