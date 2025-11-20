PM EW&C Mission Video

Project Manager Electronic Warfare & Cyber (PM EW&C) is a subordinate organization to Capability Program Executive – Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (CPE IEW&S) (formerly Program Executive Office – IEW&S). PM EW&C develops, fields and sustains integrated Electromagnetic Warfare (EW), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), and Space capabilities for the Army, Joint Services, Allies, and international partners. Notable programs in the portfolio include Terrestrial Layer System (TLS) Manpack, Spectrum Situational Awareness System (S2AS), Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool (EWPMT)-X, and Terrestrial Layer System – Echelons Above Brigade (TLS EAB).
|11.20.2025
|12.01.2025 09:11
|Video Productions
