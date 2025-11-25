Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Lewis - Cowboys Shoutouts From Germany

    GERMANY

    11.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman and 1st Lt. Tam Le

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Lewis, from Asheville, North Carolina, sends a holiday message and a Dallas Cowboys shoutout to loved ones back home during his deployment.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 08:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 988214
    VIRIN: 251125-A-PH391-8278
    Filename: DOD_111408924
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: DE
    Hometown: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Lewis - Cowboys Shoutouts From Germany, by SFC Arturo Guzman and 1LT Tam Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday season
    Tenneesse National Guard
    NFLCowboys
    NFL
    Cowboys

