Sgt. 1st Class Hoffman - Lions Shoutouts From Germany

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hoffman, from a Rockvale, Tennessee, sends a holiday message and a Detroit Lions shoutout to his loved ones back home during his deployment.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 08:39
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|988211
|VIRIN:
|251125-A-PH391-8035
|Filename:
|DOD_111408920
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|ROCKVALE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
