    Engineering Access & Safety: Inside the Erie North Pier Repairs

    ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District fully repaired the Erie North Pier, reinforcing 2,600 feet of the structure with new concrete and steel sheet pile under a $6.6 million federally funded contract, Erie, Pennsylvania, Oc. 9, 2025. The repairs ensure safe passage for commercial vessels, recreational boaters, and U.S. Coast Guard operations, supporting nearly $43 million in regional business revenue and labor income while preserving access to the Presque Isle North Pierhead Lighthouse (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 08:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988206
    VIRIN: 251009-A-FB511-5486
    Filename: DOD_111408912
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineering Access & Safety: Inside the Erie North Pier Repairs, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

