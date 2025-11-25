Erie North Pier B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/988204" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District fully repaired the Erie North Pier, reinforcing 2,600 feet of the structure with new concrete and steel sheet pile under a $6.6 million federally funded contract, Erie, Pennsylvania, Oc. 9, 2025. The repairs ensure safe passage for commercial vessels, recreational boaters, and U.S. Coast Guard operations, supporting nearly $43 million in regional business revenue and labor income while preserving access to the Presque Isle North Pierhead Lighthouse (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).