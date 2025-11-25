Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Go Army Beat Navy; 10AAMDC Animated Patriot Shoots Field Goal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.25.2025

    Video by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army animated short depicts a Patriot firing a football through a goal post on an American football field. The animation was created using Adobe Animate and Adobe Premiere Pro on Sembach, Germany, November 26, 2025 (U.S. Army animation by Pfc. Lilly Pendergrass).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 07:52
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 988199
    VIRIN: 251126-A-KB033-4908
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111408871
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Army Beat Navy; 10AAMDC Animated Patriot Shoots Field Goal, by PFC Lilly Pendergrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GoArmyAcademy
    EUCOM, StrongerTogether, AirDefense, target_news_europe, ShieldofVictory, LSGE24
    ArmyvsNavy2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download