    CBS Army/Navy- 1st Lt. Tucker Chase

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.25.2025

    Video by Brian Andries and 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army 1st. Lt. Tucker Chase, a West Point graduate and a Public Affairs Officer assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, sends a message of support to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point football team ahead of the 2025 Army-Navy Game.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 06:53
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 988194
    VIRIN: 251126-A-HJ939-7797
    Filename: DOD_111408794
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    This work, CBS Army/Navy- 1st Lt. Tucker Chase, by Brian Andries and 1LT Katherine Sibilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GoArmyAcademy
    ArmyvsNavy2025

