    U.S. Marines conduct patrolling operations while in the Baltic Sea

    FINLAND

    11.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 6, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, provide security and conduct patrolling operations during Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Gylto, Finland, Nov. 30, 2025. While deployed, Marines provide security to ensure the safety of key checkpoints and fellow Marines Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. Norris is a native of Oklahoma. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)

