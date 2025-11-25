Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines conduct joint drone operations while in the Baltic Sea.

    FINLAND

    11.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A R80D Skyraider small unmanned aircraft system is prepared for a drone reconnaissance operation as part of Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Korpos, Finland, Nov. 30, 2025. Drone reconnaissance was conducted to observe and prepare to counter-act adversaries. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.01.2025 02:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 988174
    VIRIN: 251130-M-KU924-1001
    Filename: DOD_111408547
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: FI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct joint drone operations while in the Baltic Sea., by Sgt Makayla Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint interoperability
    SUAS
    Marine Rotational Force Europe
    USMCNews
    Freezing Winds
    FW25

