A R80D Skyraider small unmanned aircraft system is prepared for a drone reconnaissance operation as part of Exercise Freezing Winds 2025 in Korpos, Finland, Nov. 30, 2025. Drone reconnaissance was conducted to observe and prepare to counter-act adversaries. Freezing Winds is conducted to increase interoperability between Marines, Finland, and NATO Allies by executing combined amphibious operations in and around the Baltic Sea littorals, and is part of a regularly occurring series of exercises in northern Europe that demonstrates the capability to deploy and train Marines and Sailors in support of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2025 02:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|988174
|VIRIN:
|251130-M-KU924-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111408547
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines conduct joint drone operations while in the Baltic Sea., by Sgt Makayla Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
