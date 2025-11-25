Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNC/CFC/USFK Commander Visits New Zealand

    WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND

    11.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, visited Wellington, New Zealand on Nov. 21, 2025, to discuss with representatives from across the government. The meetings focused on New Zealand’s contributions to maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. He also met with Phil Wallace, a 90-year-old Kayforce veteran, paying tribute to the service and sacrifices of New Zealand service members seven decades ago. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    Location: WELLINGTON, NZ

