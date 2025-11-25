UNC/CFC/USFK Commander Visits New Zealand

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, visited Wellington, New Zealand on Nov. 21, 2025, to discuss with representatives from across the government. The meetings focused on New Zealand’s contributions to maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. He also met with Phil Wallace, a 90-year-old Kayforce veteran, paying tribute to the service and sacrifices of New Zealand service members seven decades ago. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)