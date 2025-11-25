541st Field Feeding Company hosts Thanksgiving lunch at Camp Humphreys

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jonathan Preuss, platoon Leader for 541st Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, talks about the Thanksgiving Celebration Meal on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, November 27, 2025. The event was designed to bring a taste of home to service members.The meal provided an opportunity for Soldiers to experience Thanksgiving together as one big Army family. The DFAC served a full-course menu featuring classic turkey, whole roasted hog, crab, salmon, and a variety of seafood options. Additional entrée choices included steak and chicken, with all the accompaniments expected from a traditional holiday meal.

The event highlighted the Eighth Army motto “Katchi Kapshida”—We go together—reflecting the spirit of unity and support the organization lives by daily.