541st Field Feeding Company hosts Thanksgiving lunch at Camp Humphreys

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jonathan Preuss, platoon Leader for 541st Quartermaster Field Feeding Company, talks about the Thanksgiving Celebration Meal on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, November 27, 2025. The event was designed to bring a taste of home to service members.The meal provided an opportunity for Soldiers to experience Thanksgiving together as one big Army family. The DFAC served a full-course menu featuring classic turkey, whole roasted hog, crab, salmon, and a variety of seafood options. Additional entrée choices included steak and chicken, with all the accompaniments expected from a traditional holiday meal.
The event highlighted the Eighth Army motto “Katchi Kapshida”—We go together—reflecting the spirit of unity and support the organization lives by daily.
