    Joint NCO Induction

    GUAM

    11.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    Members of the Joint Forces conduct Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 18-21, 2025. NCO induction recognizes the transition of and induct junior enlisted members of all military branches into the ranks of the professional NCO Corps.

    NCO Corps
    Joint nco induction
    Guam National Guard (GUNG)

