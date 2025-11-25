Joint nco induction

Members of the Joint Forces conduct Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Induction at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Nov. 18-21, 2025. NCO induction recognizes the transition of and induct junior enlisted members of all military branches into the ranks of the professional NCO Corps.
|11.24.2025
|11.30.2025 23:00
|Interviews
|988161
|251125-Z-XS820-3029
|DOD_111408336
|00:01:53
|GU
|0
|0
