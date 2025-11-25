Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston spouses soar to a new level of understanding reel

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Participants of a Joint Base Charleston spouse’s incentive flight board a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 27, 2025. The 437th Airlift Wing hosted an incentive flight to allow military spouses to better understand how military members support the installation’s rapid global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.30.2025 19:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 988154
    VIRIN: 250929-F-MJ351-9001
    Filename: DOD_111408026
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB Charleston spouses soar to a new level of understanding reel, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

