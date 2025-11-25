Participants of a Joint Base Charleston spouse’s incentive flight board a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 27, 2025. The 437th Airlift Wing hosted an incentive flight to allow military spouses to better understand how military members support the installation’s rapid global mobility mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2025 19:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|988154
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-MJ351-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111408026
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JB Charleston spouses soar to a new level of understanding reel, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.