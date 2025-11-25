Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chef Mike Castaneda Visits 75th FA BDE

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Chef Mike Castaneda teaches Soldiers assigned to the 100th Brigade Support Battalion, 75th Field Artillery Brigade in various cooking techniques November 18, 2025 at Guns and Rockets Dining Facility on Fort Sill. Castaneda was assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade from 2012 to 2015, after which he pursued a career as a professional chef, being named one of Food Network's Top 10 Chefs in the United States (U.S. Army video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas).

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.30.2025 15:22
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Chef
    Fort Sill
    food services
    culinary
    75th FA BDE
    Cook

