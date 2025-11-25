Chef Mike Castaneda Visits 75th FA BDE

Chef Mike Castaneda teaches Soldiers assigned to the 100th Brigade Support Battalion, 75th Field Artillery Brigade in various cooking techniques November 18, 2025 at Guns and Rockets Dining Facility on Fort Sill. Castaneda was assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade from 2012 to 2015, after which he pursued a career as a professional chef, being named one of Food Network's Top 10 Chefs in the United States (U.S. Army video by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas).
