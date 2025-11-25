Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCOE's Army Vs. Navy Spirit Video 2025 (vertical)

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Video by Capt. Stephanie Snyder 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning's submission for Army Navy Spirit Video 2025.

    Go Army BEAT Navy!!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.30.2025 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 988150
    VIRIN: 251124-A-XP141-4641
    Filename: DOD_111407980
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCOE's Army Vs. Navy Spirit Video 2025 (vertical), by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

